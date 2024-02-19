ADVERTISEMENT

India’s naval might to be on full display at MILAN-2024

February 19, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

This will be for the first time that both aircraft carriers — Vikrant and Vikramaditya — will be participating in an exercise jointly

Sumit Bhattacharjee
INS Vikramaditya, which has arrived in Visakhapatnam to take part in MILAN-2024, anchored at the Gangavaram port.

India’s naval might will be on full display during MILAN-2024, which is scheduled to begin from February 21, at Visakhapatnam.

For the first time, people of the city will have a glimpse of the indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, with its pennant number R11, anchored off the coast of Visakhapatnam.

This will also be the first time that both the Navy’s aircraft carriers — INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya — will be present in the port city for the week-long event.

According to senior officials from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), this will also be for the first time that both the aircraft carriers will be participating in an event or an exercise jointly. Earlier, both the aircraft carriers were seen together during the aircraft landing trials of INS Vikrant, at an undisclosed location in the western seaboard.

The mammoth carriers will be positioned a little far off from where the other ships will be anchored, as they cannot come close to the shore due to having bigger drafts, but they will be visible, ENC sources said.

INS Vikrant will be based in Visakhapatnam in a couple of years from now once the berth is constructed.

While INS Vikrant is said to be based in Visakhapatnam to man the eastern seaboard, INS Kadamba at Karwar is the homeport for INS Vikramaditya, under the Western Command.

In total, around 20 Indian warships from different classes will be participating in the show, which includes INS Chennai, the Kolkata-class stealth guided missile destroyer.

Air might

The air might of the Indian Navy will also be showcased on February 22, when the city parade will be organised at RK Beach.

Almost all naval aircraft such as the Hawk (Advanced Jet Trainer), MIG-29K, P8I, LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) the newly acquired helicopters from the USA MH 60R and indigenously-built ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter), will display their capabilities.

The ships, anchored off the coast of Visakhapatnam, will be illuminated on February 22.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event on February 21, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will be present at a programme on February 22 morning at the Eastern Naval Command.

