Indians unable to perform well as a team, says AICTE National Chief Coordinating Officer

August 10, 2022 23:26 IST

‘AICTE is offering digital training content worth ₹150 crore through Google to students’

Innovative ideas can come from anyone and anywhere. When the coronavirus came, there were no masks, mothers tore the end of their saris and covered the mouth and nose of their kids to protect them from the virus. That’s innovation, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) National Chief Coordinating Officer Buddha Chandrasekhar has said.

Participating as the chief guest at the Regional Meet of the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) at Andhra University here on Wednesday, Mr. Chandrasekhar said while Indians were the best in their respective fields as ‘individuals’, they were unable to perform well as a team. India could progress, when this was achieved.

Saying that his dream was to reduce unemployment in India buy at least 5%, Mr. Chandrasekhar said that when graduates coming out of colleges acquire at least five employability skills and two communication skills, his dream could be easily achieved. Students could concentrate on the theory part in the morning session and acquire hands-on skills at the industrial units to acquire practical skills in different areas, he said.

Citing an example, he said that Japan has huge employment potential and their shortage of manpower could be met by our skilled graduates, who learn two languages, one Indian and one foreign language, in addition to their mother tongue. He said that AICTE was offering ₹150 crore worth of digital training content through Google, free of cost to students, which could be accessed from anywhere in the country.

Similarly, for the upskilling of faculty members of universities and colleges, AICTE was offering FDP s (Faculty Development Programmes) so that they could provide better input to their students. India has received investments worth $50 billion in the last seven years in different sectors like automobile, pharma and medical technology, electronics and communication.

Presiding over the seminar, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that 151 students of AU were already getting hands on experience in the afternoons in the city. Measures were being taken to provide skill training to students, he said.

Assistant Innovation Director, AICTE, Dipan Sahu, said that IIC s, opened at about 400 about four years ago, have now been set up in over 4,000 institutions. In Andhra Pradesh alone, IICs were set up at 237 institutes, and there was vast scope for increasing the number. He called for a blend of innovative thinking and entrepreneurship.

AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and IIC, AU, president H. Purushotham spoke.

IIC, AU, Vice-President Ravi Eswarapu, was present.