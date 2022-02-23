Indians genetically more prone to coronary artery diseases, says cardiologist

‘Indians have smaller blood vessels than people in the West’

It has been observed through various studies that 50% of all heart attacks in Indian men occur under 50 years of age, and 25% of these attacks occur in men under 40 years of age, says Hemanth Kumar Behera, consultant cardiologist of Medicover Hospitals.

Indians have a higher tendency to get coronary artery disease. If people get heart disease in their 60s in western countries, Indians get it in their 50s, and now, the age is much lower. Indians have smaller blood vessels (coronary arteries) than people in the West. In addition risk factors like premature diabetes, obesity, accelerated atherosclerosis (deposition of fat in the blood vessels) are rampant in our country, he said in a statement.

Dr. Hemanth says that the consumption of trans fat, mental stress, sedentary lifestyle, smoking and alcohol are further complicating the underlying existing risk of heart attack. He underlines the need to create awareness among the public to take care of their heart under the guidance of physicians and cardiologists.