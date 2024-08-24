Indian Society of Geomatics hosts National Space Day in Visakhapatnam

National Space Day was organised by the Indian Society of Geomatics (ISG), Visakhapatnam chapter, in collaboration with the Department of Geo-Engineering at AU College of Engineering, Andhra University here on Friday.

Vazeer Mahammood, convenor of the event and Head of the Department of Geo-Engineering, P. Jagadeeswara Rao, secretary of ISG and Prashant Kulshreshtha, Head of the Control and Mission Software Division at URSC, Bengaluru, and in charge Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University G. Sasibhushana Rao spoke on the importance of space exploration.

The afternoon keynote session featured an expert lecture by Mr. Prashant Kulshreshtha on ‘Chandrayaan-3: Journey of Moon Landing.’

K. Nageswara Rao, Chairman of ISG-Visakhapatnam chapter, presided.

Murali Krishna from the Department of Geo-Engineering spoke.

The valedictory session, presided over by E.N. Dhananjay Rao, Vice-Chairman of ISG-Vizag chapter. Prof. Vazeer Mahammood and I. Siva Parvathi, Chairman of the Board of Studies in Geo-Engineering spoke. The session also featured Sagar Koteswara Rao, CEO of Joora Drones.

N. Kishore Babu, Registrar of Andhra University, participated as the chief guest at the valedictory. HoDs of various departments, research scholars, and students participated. Prof. I. Siva Parvathi presented a vote of thanks.

