Indian Railways launches special drives to improve punctuality, safety, passenger amenities and food quality 

Special drives have been initiated across the Indian Railways network in a concerted effort to enhance punctuality, safety and improvement of passenger amenities, as per the directives of the Ministry of Railways and a recent review by the Railway Board.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad highlighted the objectives of these initiatives, which were focussed on minimising detention of trains on critical stretches and address overcrowding issues, particularly during peak travel periods. Joint teams, comprising Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Commercial staff, were conducting extensive checks at major stations to ensure effective implementation of the special drives. These checks would also focus on unauthorised entry into reserved coaches and into the designated coaches for Divyangjan passengers and women travellers, the DRM said in a statement.

Special teams have been deployed to inspect and ensure the functionality of passenger amenities at railway stations. This includes monitoring waiting halls, catering units, parcel offices, and booking/reservation centres to guarantee a seamless experience for passengers.

In addition to safety and passenger comfort, the special drives also cover checks on food quality and overcrowding within trains. Intensive drives would be undertaken over the next 10 days to focus on food safety, overcrowding prevention, and implementation of necessary corrective actions, Mr. Saurabh Prasad added.