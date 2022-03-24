Andhra Pradesh: Indian Psychiatric Society’s three-day conference begins

Justice Lakshmana Reddy stressed need for change in attitude towards mental health

Lokayukta of Andhra Pradesh Justice P. Lakshmana Reddy expressed concern at the growing ‘generation gap’, which is leading to mental health issues.

Justice Lakshmana Reddy inaugurated the three-day 73 rd Annual National Conference of Indian Psychiatric Society (ANCIPS), which began at Vizag Conventions at Madhurawada on Thursday evening.

The national conference is being hosted jointly by the A.P. branch of IPS, and the Government Hospital Mental Care and Visakha Psychiatric Society.

Justice Lakshmana Reddy spoke on the importance of creating awareness among the public on the emerging mental health problems. He said that people were hesitating to consult psychiatrists in view of the stigma associated with such problems and said that bodies like IPS and psychiatric societies should strive to bring about a change in public attitude towards mental health. He also spoke on the laws pertaining to mental health issues.

Referring to the recent proposal of the Centre to set up tele-counselling facilities across the country to to counsel patients and those suffering from suicidal tendencies, IPS honorary general secretary Arabinda Brahma said that IPS was ready to assist in the operation of the centres.

Earlier in the morning, Dr. O.P. Singh, Dr. Thara and Dr. Deepak Raheja gave presentations on various aspects of telepsychiatry and the role played by it, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. N.N. Raju, president, IPS, Dr. Vinay Lakra, president of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Dr. K. Narasimha Reddi, organising chairperson, and Dr. Radharani, former Superintendent of the Government Hospital for Mental Care, were present at the conference.