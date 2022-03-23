Indian Psychiatric Society national conference to begin in Visakhapatnam on March 24

The theme chosen for the three-day meet is ‘Bridging minds … Connecting generations’

The theme chosen for the three-day meet is ‘Bridging minds … Connecting generations’

The 73 rd Annual National Conference of Indian Psychiatric Society (ANCIPS) will be organised in the city from March 24 to 26. Experts from various parts of India and a few from abroad are expected to participate in the three-day conference to be held at Vizag Conventions at Madhurawada.

The national conference, being hosted jointly by IPS, A.P. State branch, Government Hospital Mental Care and Visakha Psychiatric Society, will be inaugurated by Justice P. Laxmana Reddy, Lokayukta of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a media conference in this connection on Wednesday, N.N. Raju, IPS president and K. Narasimha Reddy, organising chairperson, said that the last national conference was held 37 years ago in the city by late Jaya Nagaraja, the then Superintendent of the Government Hospital for Mental Care. The present conference would be held in hybrid mode following COVID-19 guidelines.

The focus areas would be on drug and alcohol abuse in society, stress among students and growing incidence of suicides, depression and anxiety, old-age problems and dementia.

The theme chosen for ANCIPS – 2022 ‘Bridging minds … Connecting generations’ was very appropriate in view of the growing generation gap and its impact on society. The number of senior citizens has been increasing over the years and the wide gaps in age, beliefs, traditions and habits contribute to communication problems between the generations. The benefits of encouraging relations between youngsters and senior citizens were tremendous and beneficial to society at large.

Pandemic effect

When his attention was drawn to the steep increase in psychiatric problems due to COVID-19, Dr. Raju said that the added stress due to the pandemic resulted in anxiety disorders and increased number of suicides. Women beared the brunt of the problem due to Work From Home (WFH) for their spouse and children also staying at home due to the shutdown.

Women in a majority of the households had to attend to their children and spouse apart from their routine duties and working women also had to attend to their office work from home. This had led to acute stress, particularly, among women. He recalled as to how a woman paediatrician, who was six-months pregnant, committed suicide due to acute stress. She was herself a doctor and both her father and her father-in-law were doctors but she took the extreme step.

The virus may not enter the brain but could cause indirect impact on the brain due to stress. Dr. Raju said that ketamin injections were being used to control acute suicidal thoughts. Though it could have adverse effect on the baby in pregnant women, the priority would be to save the mother, he added.