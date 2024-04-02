GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Pollution Control Vessel Samudra Paheredar makes a port call in Vietnam

The visit aims to strengthen ties between the ICG and VCG, and showcase India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, say officials

April 02, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Personnel of Indian Coast Guard and Vietnam Coast Guard in Vietnam on Tuesday.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Pollution Control Vessel Samudra Paheredar with an integral helicopter, made a port call at Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, on Tuesday as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

Prior to Ho Chi Minh, the vessel had visited Manila, Philippines to demonstrate diplomatic maritime engagements in the ASEAN region.

During the three-day visit, the crew will engage in professional interactions focussing on marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement.

The activities will also include cross-deck training, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and passage exercise with the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG).

The visit not only aims to strengthen ties between the ICG and VCG, but also showcases India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. In addition, 25 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets aboard the vessel will participate in a walkathon and beach clean-up activities. Since 2015, the ICG and VCG have an existing MoU which institutionalised the cooperative engagements between the two maritime agencies. This overseas deployment is a testimony to ICG’s commitment to bolster bilateral relationships and enhance international cooperation with friendly countries, according to a an official release.

The visit of the ICG specialised vessel to these countries is in pursuance with India-ASEAN Initiative for marine pollution announced during ASEAN Defence Ministers’ meeting in Cambodia in 2022.

