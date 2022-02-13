Indian Oil Corporation Limited inks MoU with Visakhapatnam zoo

IOCL to provide ₹1.88 crore for taking up development works in the zoo

Officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Visakhapatnam, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Sunday as part of Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) activity, for development works in the zoo with IOCL sponsorship. The IOCL to provide ₹1.88 crore to the zoo for taking up the development works

Expressing happiness on the collaboration, zoo Curator Nandani Salaria said that the development works will cover animal welfare, visitor amenities, conservation education and outreach activities such as Night House for Himalayan Black Bear, additional night house for striped hyena and rhinoceros, seating benches, landscaping, public toilets, bioscope upgradation and installation of dustbins. Out of these activities, some of the works have been tendered through the e-procurement portal. Some works are finalised and they will be done by March. Some proposals are in the process of estimate sanction, she added.

Adoption of rhinoceros

The Curator also announced that IOCL has decided to take adoption of the Indian Rhinoceros Nakul from IGZP for a period of three years under the CER activity. An amount of ₹3 lakh which is the annual expenditure incurred for rhinoceros adoption has been handed over by the IOCL Executive Director to the Curator.

Executive Director, SERPL, IOCL, V. Sanjay Kumar, also spoke. Chief General Manager (O), SERPL, IOCL, D.S. Rao, and others were present.