Indian Navy’s spectacular operational demonstration enthrals Vizagites

December 10, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Indian Navy presented its annual Navy Day Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) at Rama Krishna Beach here on Sunday, to acknowledge its role and commemorate its achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The naval personnel demonstrated India’s combat prowess and capability through the spectacular Op Demo.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, who graced the event as the chief guest, witnessed the Navy’s exceptional capabilities in the presence of dignitaries from the Central and the State governments and citizens.

The Navy Day is celebrated annually on December 4, but this time it was postponed to December 10 (Sunday) due to the Cyclone Michaung and the adverse climatic conditions across the State.

“The Navy Day commemorates the Indian Navy’s pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, specifically its triumph in ‘Operation Trident’. This year, due to safety concerns posed by Cyclone Michaung, the mega event was rescheduled to December 10,” said Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

The Op Demo unfolded as a flagship event in the city featuring tactical manoeuvres executed by warships, submarines and a captivating display of air power, highlighting fighter aircraft, reconnaissance planes and helicopters.

The Navy’s Marine Commandos (MARCOS) demonstrated simulated combat operations against mock enemy targets, showcasing precision and expertise. The active participation of a numerous indigenous platforms underscored the Navy’s commitment to an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The demonstration culminated in a spellbinding Beating Retreat by the Navy’s Band during the Sunset Ceremony, complemented by the silhouette illumination created by the ships.

Following the Op Demo, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar hosted a distinguished ‘At Home Function’ at Navy House, Visakhapatnam. During the event, the Governor interacted with flag officers, officers, civil dignitaries and distinguished guests, fostering a deeper appreciation for the Navy’s endeavours and achievements.

The Op Demo captivated audiences and underscored the Indian Navy’s commitment to excellence, safety, self-reliance and its unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.