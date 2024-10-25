ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Navy’s motorcycle expedition NE Odyssey commences its second leg from Guwahati

Published - October 25, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Navy’s motorcycle expedition, NE Odyssey, aimed at fostering maritime awareness, commenced its second leg from Guwahati recently, according to a release here on Friday.

A team of 23 sea riders, including two women, continued on a route of exploration to engage and inspire young minds across the northeastern States.

On October 24, the sea riders were commended by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (retired). He praised them for their initiative to ignite young minds, encouraging a spirit of patriotism and spreading awareness about India’s maritime heritage among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

During their journey, the riders had an impactful outreach at Bhelauguri Anchalik Government High School, Tezpur. They interacted with group of students and teachers, sharing their real-life experiences and providing insights into the role of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the nation’s maritime frontiers.

