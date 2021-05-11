Indian Navy sets up COVID Care Centre at Bheemunipatnam

It has medical facilities to provide care to patients with mild to moderate symptoms

As part of the Indian Navy’s efforts to assist the general population of Bheemunipatnam in dealing with the second COVID wave, a 60-bed COVID Care Centre has been set up at INS Kalinga, Bheemunipatnam.

This facility was dedicated to the public by Tourism Minister and Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday.

The Commanding Officer INS Kalinga stated that the centre has adequate facilities to provide treatment to the patients with moderate symptoms from Bheemunipatnam mandal and adjoining areas.

Administrative and logistic support, food conservancy services and medical equipment are being provided by the Indian Navy. The centre will be manned by three doctors and 10 nursing staff provided by the Community Health Centre.

Towards the maintenance and the running of the centre, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Cmde Neeraj Uday, Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga, and the Superintendent of the Community Health Centre, Bheemunipatnam, in the presence of the Tourism Minister and the District Medical and Health Officer G. Suryanarayana.

The centre has medical facilities to provide care to patients with mild to moderate symptoms. Fourteen out of 60 beds have the provision for oxygen support through cylinders and oxygen concentrators. Suitable accommodation for the doctors and nursing staff near the centre has also been provided to ensure round-the-clock services to patients.

In addition to the centre, additional facilities are being created in consultation with the State government.

The Eastern Naval Command besides deploying ships for transporting relief material from overseas has also set up a 50-bed COVID Care Centre at INS Eksila, Gajuwaka, for COVID positive Armed Forces Veterans, and another 200-bed COVID Care Centre at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, for use by a large number of defence civilians.