Indian Navy on the cusp of being gender neutral, says ENC chief of staff in Visakhapatnam

January 26, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

After unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day at the Eastern Naval Command on Friday, Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff of ENC, said that the Indian Navy was on the cusp of becoming gender neutral and that it was everyone’s responsibility to make the endeavour a success.

Earlier he reviewed the ceremonial parade held at the ENC parade ground at INS Circars. The parade saw participation of over 600 personnel drawn from the ships, submarines, establishments, Defence Security Corps and Sea Cadet Corps of the Command and was witnessed by a large gathering comprising service personnel and their families, veterans and civilian dignitaries.

Addressing the parade, Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena reminded everyone of the significance of the day that it marked the country’s journey as a democracy. He said that the makers of the Constitution were clearly aware of both the significance of the Constitution as well as the challenges ahead.

Vice Admiral Saxena said that the ships, submarines and aircraft of ENC have extended their operational footprint around the globe. Deployments of the ENC units to the West Coast of Africa, Japan, Australia and to various IOR littorals have reinforced and showcased the Eastern Naval Command’s capability to undertake and support operations at extended ranges.

The ENC Chief of Staff also highlighted that a host of activities are planned in the near future including MILAN-24 and large scale theatre level and multilateral exercises.

He said that during MILAN-24, which would be the flagship event of the Eastern Naval Command and will be held in February, representatives from over 50 countries, including 20 ships and aircraft, would visit the City of Destiny.

Dr. Abraham Varughese, Outstanding Scientist and Director of Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), unfurled the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he spoke about the NSTL’s role in making the Indian Navy self-reliant by developing state-of-the-art indigenous underwater weapons by utilising technological advancements.

