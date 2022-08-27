Indian Navy lifts Inter-Services Aquatic Championship Trophy in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Navy Team won the 71st Inter- Service Aquatics Championship for the year 2022, which was held at Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, from August 22 to 26.

The Navy team bagged the championship by scoring 136 points, followed by Team Army Red 87 points, Team Army Green 30 points and Air Force Team 27 points.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony and presented the Indian Navy with the Swimming and Water Polo trophies.

H London Singh, Havildar from the Army Red Team, was adjudged the Best Diver and Rudransh Mishra, Spr, also from Team Army Red, was adjudged the Best Swimmer.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu congratulated the winning teams and athletes for their performance.

He appreciated the participants for playing in the true spirit of sportsmanship and wished them luck for the future events.