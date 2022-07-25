Indian Navy invites applications for admission into Sea Cadet Corps in Visakhapatnam

Application forms will be available at INS Circus, Command Swimming Pool, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 31

Application forms will be available at INS Circus, Command Swimming Pool, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 31

The Indian Navy has invited applications for admission into the Sea Cadet Corps, Visakhapatnam unit, from schoolchildren (boys and girls) who are fluent in English, between the age group of 10 and 12 years (born between August 1, 2010 and July 31, 2012), and studying 5th, 6th and 7th standards.

Application forms will be available at INS Circars, Command Swimming Pool, on Sunday (July 31) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The candidates need to submit a valid photo ID proof, study certificate, date of birth, and Aadhaar Card while collecting the application forms. Duly filled-in application forms are to be submitted at the same venue on August 7 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Written, physical and oral tests will be held on August 21, for selecting suitable candidates.

All children who come for the selection are to be in their school uniform and be accompanied by the parent at the indicated area. Call letters for selected candidates will be sent to their correspondence address on or before August 26. The training for the 2022 batch will commence on September 4.

The Sea Cadet Corps is a voluntary youth organisation that gives training to young school-going boys and girls in the age group of 10 to 12 years.

The activities include squad drill, rifle drill, rifle shooting, swimming, boat pulling, band, semaphore, rigging and seamanship.

The training will be imparted every Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon.