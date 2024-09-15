Indian Navy gets ready to extend HADR for victims of flash floods in Myanmar

Indian Navy began rapid preparations to deploy Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in response to the devastating flash floods in Myanmar. Several regions across the country have been severely impacted by typhoon Yagi, originating from the South China Sea.

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in coordination with Eastern Fleet and other supporting units — Base Victualling Yard (BVY), Material Organisation and INHS Kalyani have successfully completed the overnight loading of HADR pallets including HADR gears, drinking water, victualling rations, medicines and others onto Indian naval warship destined from Visakhapatnam for HADR operations in Yangon. This rapid mobilisation comes despite the short notice, showcasing the Navy’s ability to swiftly respond to humanitarian crises in the region, according to a statement issued by ENC on Sunday evening.

