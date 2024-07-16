Indian Navy announces national-level quiz competition for students from Classes IX to XII

Indian Navy has announced conduct of THINQ2024 - The Indian Navy Quiz, a national-level quiz competition, after success of the first two editions.

The contest is open to students from Classes IX to XII across the country, and will be conducted in hybrid mode and unfold in four stages ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of participants.

School can register for the competition at www.indiannavythinq.in.

The first two stages will commence in online mode with three elimination rounds followed by a zonal selection round. Top 16 teams will qualify in the zonal selection rounds and progress to the semifinals. Eight teams from semifinals will qualify for the grand finale. The semifinals and grand finale will be conducted in offline mode at the Southern Naval Command.

This year, the theme is ‘Viksit Bharat’ aligned with the Union government’s vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 on the 100th year of Independence.

This competition goes beyond the concept of just testing the general awareness of students. It is a forum to ignite the young minds and spread awareness among the students on their role in nation building and reaching greater heights, the Navy said.