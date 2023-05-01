Indian Naval Ships Satpura and Delhi reach Singapore to participate in the Inaugural ASEAN India Maritime Exercise scheduled from May 2 to May 8

May 01, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Indian Naval Ships Satpura and Delhi with Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet onboard, arrived in Singapore on Monday to participate in the Inaugural ASEAN India Maritime Exercise (AIME-2023) scheduled from May 2 to May 8.

The Harbour Phase of the exercise is scheduled to be held at Changi Naval Base from May 2 to 4, and the Sea Phase will be conducted from May 7 to 8, in the South China Sea.

AIME 2023 will provide an opportunity for Indian Navy and ASEAN navies to work together closely and conduct seamless operations in the maritime domain.

INS Delhi, India’s first indigenously-built guided missile destroyer and INS Satpura, an indigenously-built guided missile stealth frigate are a part of Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam and function under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. These ships are fitted with state-of-the art weapons and sensors. The ships, during their port call at Singapore, will also participate in International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX-23) and International Maritime Security Conference (IMSC) being hosted by Singapore.