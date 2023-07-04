HamberMenu
Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 celebrates its first anniversary at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam

July 04, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The crew of Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS 324) celebrating their first anniversary at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The crew of Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS 324) celebrating their first anniversary at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 (INAS 324) celebrated its maiden anniversary at INS Dega here on Tuesday. INAS 324, equipped with indigenous ALH Mk III helicopters, embodies the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Their deployment significantly enhances maritime surveillance capability and strengthens coastal security along the east coast. With the inclusion of removable medical ICUs, the aircraft also has the ability to provide critical medical support during emergencies. The crew upholds their motto “Nidruvith Dhrud Veeryvath” - “Faithful, Tenacious, Fearless” with their unwavering dedication and professionalism in service to the nation, the officials said.

