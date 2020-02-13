‘Indian Magic Awards Night’ on Feb. 23

Noted illusionist Jadugar Anand from Jabalpur will be honoured with Indian Magic Academy’s (IMA) Lifetime Achievement Award at Kalabharathi auditorium on February 23.
IMA founder president B.S. Reddy said ‘Indian Magic Awards Night’ is being organised for the first time in the country.
A number of guest magicians from across the country will perform during the event.
All the participating magicians would also be honoured with IMA Excellence Award-2020.
Free entry passes will be given on first come first serve basis. For more details, interested people can dial 9345957725.
