Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy inks pact with University of Houston

Both institutes agree to contribute to regional understanding and mutual cooperation in academic programmes to enhance the international experience for faculty and students

January 18, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of IIPE and Houston University signing the MoU, in Visakhapatnam.

Representatives of IIPE and Houston University signing the MoU, in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, and the University of Houston (UH), USA, on the IIPE campus, here.

The IIPE director Prof. Shalivahan on Thursday informed that the MoU was signed recently in the presence of Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

As part of the MoU, both institutes contribute to regional understanding and mutual cooperation in academic programmes to enhance the international experience for faculty and students.

The Houston delegation led by Renu Khator, chancellor and president, Prof. Ramanan Krishnamoorti, vice president (Energy & Innovation) and Suresh Khator, associate dean (graduate and international programmes), visited IIPE to sign the agreement.

Prof. Shalivahan briefed the US delegation on the specific initiatives the IIPE is taking in academics and research. He mentioned that the US Congress recently expressed the great contributions of the Indian American Communities and the graduates of IITs in the United States to the American Society. He opined that the MoU between IIPE and UH will contribute similarly to the international community.

Mr. Pankaj Jain has said that the UH has been at the forefront of research in the Oil & Energy sectors, and this collaboration is going to be a milestone in the growth of the IIPE in becoming an energy-centric institute.

S. Bharathan, Director (Refineries), HPCL, was also present.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

