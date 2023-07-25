HamberMenu
Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy inks pact with Oil India Limited on green fuel project in Visakhapatnam

July 25, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, and Oil India Limited (OIL) here on Tuesday.

IIPE director Shalivahan and OIL general manager (R&D) Ibha Kalita signed the MoU.

As part of the MoU, the OIL awarded an R&D project to the IIPE with a budget of ₹1.25 crore. Dr. Kumud M Tripathi with specialisation in chemistry from the Department of Humanities & Sciences, IIPE, will be the Principal Investigator for the collaborative project. The research project focusses on CO2 capture and conversion to green fuel by the utilisation of biomass-based graphene aerogels. The collaborative research is in line with the mission of IIPE and OIL towards developing innovative technologies in the green energy sector.

