Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy hosts ChemEEE-2024 conference in Visakhapatnam

February 19, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

International conference on ‘Trends in Chemical, Energy and Environmental Engineering’ (ChemEEE-2024)’ was organised by the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), here on Monday. The IIPE’s Department of Chemical Engineering hosted the event at a hotel.

IIT Delhi professor and former director of CSIR-IIMT Bhubaneswar Suddhasatwa Basu, who participated as the chief guest, discussed the importance of the energy transition and role of start-ups in job creation.

Highlighting the growth of IIPE, Director Shalivahan spoke about the research and industrial projects like generation of green hydrogen in association with NPTC Simhadri, Visakhapatnam. He also spoke about certain initiatives like introduction of fellowships for girls and sandwich PhD programme.

CONNECT WITH US