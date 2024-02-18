Indian Defence officials gear up for MILAN-2024 beginning in Visakhapatnam on February 19

February 18, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Indian Defence officials have been busy for the past few days ahead of MILAN-2024, which is scheduled to begin in two phases here on February 19.

The delegations have been landing with their ships and aircraft for the past few days at Visakhapatnam, the base of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

“Ships from around 15 countries and aircraft from one country have landed in the city by Sunday (February 18). A total of 51 countries have confirmed their participation in MILAN-2024,” an ENC spokesperson told The Hindu.

On Sunday, the Sunrise Command of the Indian Navy welcomed to USS Halsey (DDG-97), an Arleigh Burke-class Guided Missile Destroyer of the United States Navy, here for MILAN 2024.

Also, the Command welcomed the Corvette 20 of Vietnam People’s Navy at Visakhapatnam in order to strengthen maritime cooperation and regional security, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the rehearsals of ENC were taken up at the RK Beach road and also in the Bay of Bengal along the beach on Sunday evening.

Sea Cadet Corps, Indian Navy band among others demonstrated their skills as part of the rehearsals for the Air Power Demonstration & City Parade’ programmes of the MILAN-2024, scheduled to be held on February 22. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest for this programme.

