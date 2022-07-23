Indian cricketer K.S. Bharat meets RINL CMD in Visakhapatnam
Indian cricketer K.S. Bharat met the Chairman and Managing Director of RINL Atul Bhatt here on Saturday.
Mr. Bharat, who resides in Visakhapatnam and practices occasionally in Col. C.K. Nayudu Ukku Stadium of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, thanked Mr. Bhatt for RINL’s support towards the game.
Mr. Bhatt appreciated the hard work put in by Mr. Bharat and wished him good luck in all formats of the game.
