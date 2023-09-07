ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Coast Guard rescue 10 stranded fishermen at sea

September 07, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

ICGS Ayush rescued fishing boat Ganapathi Perumal that had been drifting since September 1

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Sumit Bhattacharjee

Representational image of fishermen at sea off the coast of Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Indian Coast Guard Ship Ayush rescued distressed fishing boat IFB Ganapathi Perumal along with 10 crew members, about 83 miles East of of Visakhapatnam coast on Wednesday.

Fishing boat Ganapathi Perumal (Manju Matha) ventured for fishing from Kasimedu harbour, Chennai, on August 24. The Boat suffered machinery break down and some technical snag and continued drifting since September 1.

A surface and air coordinated search by the Indian Coast Guard Ships and aircraft located the boat about 83 miles from Visakhapatnam coast.

MRCC Chennai requested nearby Merchant vessel MV Jag Radha to monitor the boat till the arrival of the Coast Guard Ship. ICGS Ayush arrived at the location in the early hours of September 6, and provided necessary logistic, medical assistance and towed the boat to the nearest port in Visakhapatnam.

The boat along with crew were finally handed over safely to Fisheries Department at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

