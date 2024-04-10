Indian Coast Guard Pollution Control Vessel makes a port call at Muara in Brunei

April 10, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Indian Coast Guard’s Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) Samudra Paheredar made a port of call at Muara, Brunei on April 9, as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, according to a release here on Wednesday.

The visit of ICG specialised vessel to ASEAN countries is in pursuance of India ASEAN Initiative for Marine Pollution, as announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the year 2022 in Cambodia during the ASEAN Defence Minister Plus Meeting, the release added.

During the three-day visit, the crew of ICGS Samudra Paheredar will engage in professional interactions focussing on Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR), and Maritime Law Enforcement. Activities include cross-deck training, subject matter expert exchanges, and sports events with Brunei Maritime Agencies.

The visit aims not only to strengthen ties between the Indian Coast Guard and their Brunei counterparts but also to showcase India’s shipbuilding capabilities, supporting the concept of “Make in India”.

Additionally, 25 National Cadet Corps (NCC) aboard ICGS Samudra Paheredar will participate in beach cleanup activities in collaboration with local youth organisations, contributing to the government’s initiative “Puneet Sagar Abhiyan”.

This overseas deployment is a testimony to the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to bolster bilateral relationships and enhance international cooperation with Foreign Friendly Countries (FFCs). Before Muara, ICGS Samudra Paheredar visited Vietnam and the Philippines, demonstrating a seamless continuation of diplomatic maritime engagements in the ASEAN region.