Indian Coast Guard organises walkathon to promote healthy lifestyle in Visakhapatnam

January 02, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

To promote a healthy lifestyle among the service personnel and civilians of the Coast Guard in compliance with the Government of India’s motto of Young India & Fit India, officials from Indian Coast Guard organised a walkathon from Coast Guard Residential Area (CGRA) to HSL complex at Malkapuram here on Monday. Around 250 service and civilian personnel from various units enthusiastically took part in the programme. During the walkathon, the participants carried placards and banners displaying the spirit of unity, the importance of fitness in daily life, the adoption of a safety culture and the need to strengthen the coastal security, safety of life and property at sea.