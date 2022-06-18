Indian Coast Guard organises bike rally in Visakhapatnam

75 bikers take part in it

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebration, Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 6, Andhra Pradesh, conducted a bike rally here on Saturday.

The rally was flagged off by Inspector General Devanand Gopinathan Pillai, DDG (Tech), and about 75 bikers participated in the rally.

The rally started from District Headquarters No.6 Andhra Pradesh, passed through the city reaching Rushikonda and back to the headquarters covering a total distance of 75 km. The bikers carried placards and banner displaying spirt of unity and marking the celebration of 75 years of Independence. During the rally, emphasis was also given on adoption of safety culture and need to strengthen the coastal security, safety of life and property at sea.