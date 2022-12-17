India will soon become economically and socially powerful with best performance from the youth, says Infosys founder Narayana Murthy in Visakhaptnam

December 17, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy has said that India will soon become economically and socially powerful with the best performance from the younger generation in whatever field they choose. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers of various States in the country are doing their best to take the country forward with many innovative measures.

Speaking at Andhra University Annual Alumni Meet-2022, organised by Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) at AU Convocation Centre on the Beach Road here on Saturday, Mr. Murthy said that today’s generation has a plenty of opportunities and facilities whether at the academic institutions or at workplace. They can achieve their goals if they demonstrate their skills with sincerity, dedication and honesty.

Mr. Murthy emphasised that any contribution to the institution as alumni is nothing but service to the nation and parents.

‘AU centenary in 2025’

The AAA founder Chairman and founder of GMR Group Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao said that AAA is currently in the incubation stage and will soon be in the acceleration phase. He announced that the centenary of AU would be celebrated in 2025 and hoped that many changes and developments would take place by the time in the university with the cooperation of the alumni and the governments.

Mr. Rao said that due to COVID-19, the alumni meetings were not organised for the last three years.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that AU being pioneer in the advanced education system and is following the guidelines of the New Education Policy- 2020. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also wished to make AU one of the top 100 universities in the world and was supporting them in all aspects, he said adding that the alumni were also extending their support to various programmes.

Avanti Feeds Limited CMD Alluri Indra Kumar was the guest of honour. The AAA-2022 Chairman Beela Satyanarayana presided over the meeting.

At the end, the Vice Chancellor conducted an interactive session with Mr. Narayana Murthy, where he asked some questions on education, IT and employment among other fields.