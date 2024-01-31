India vs England test series: second match to begin in Visakhapatnam from February 2; entry from 8 a.m.

January 31, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As the red-ball cricket returns to Vizag after almost four and half years, cricket lovers from Visakhapatnam have been eagerly waiting for the match. Since Wednesday morning, a large number of cricket lovers have gathered at the Hotel Novotel, to see their favourite cricket players. Joy erupted at around 12 p.m. when the teams boarded the bus and left for the stadium for their practice sessions. A number of fans have also gathered at the stadium to watch the players practise.

Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), S.R. Gopinath Reddy, said that all arrangements were made for the much-anticipated test match between India and England, to be played at the Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Stadium from February 2 to 6. He said that 15,000 tickets have been sold online and over 5,000 tickets were sold offline till now.

He said that while 2,000 students will be given free entry into the stadium, the ACA will also allow 2,850 club cricketers from the State to watch the match from the stadium for free. He said that it is mandatory for the students to either bring educational institution ID cards or wear college uniforms to the stadium. He also said that teachers and in-charges from educational institutions who will be attending the stadium along with the students will be also allowed, but they too need to show proper ID cards. The ACA Secretary said that students will be allowed from Gate No.- 14 to ‘K’ stand.

Mr Gopinath Reddy said that they would not allow water bottles, food packets, cameras, banners, flags, flag sticks, school bags, laptops, matchboxes, binoculars, batteries, cigarettes, lighters, helmets and electronic appliances. He said that packages of water bottles would be sold inside the stadium, and apart from that, food would also be sold.

He also said that they would start allowing people into the stadium from 8 a.m. and would allow people to go out and return only for once.

