India vs England Test: Online ticket sale from Jan. 15; free entry for 2,000 college students

Vizag to host the second test from February 2; offline tickets to be sold from January 26 at two venues in city—Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Stadium and Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium

January 11, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association, S.R. Gopinath Reddy, addressing a press conference along with District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association, S.R. Gopinath Reddy, addressing a press conference along with District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), S.R. Gopinath Reddy, said that all arrangements are being made on fast track mode for the successful conduct of the Test match between India and England scheduled to be held at Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Stadium at PM Palem from February 2 to 6.

England will tour India for five test match series from January 25 to March 11. The first test match will be held at Hyderabad from Jan. 25. While Vizag is hosting the second test from Feb. 2, the third, fourth and fifth test matches will be held at Rajkot (Feb 15), Ranchi (Feb 23) and Dharmasala (March 7).

The match is being played as part of world test championship.

The ACA officials conducted a coordination meeting with district Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Commissioner of Police, A. Ravi Shankar and authorities from various departments like APSRTC, EPDCL, here on Thursday.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr Gopinath Reddy said that the ACA has decided to fix a charge of ₹250 for the club players of the State for all five days of the test match. They have also decided to allow entry of 2,000 students for free just by showing college ID Card during the match days, he said.

Police Commissioner, A. Ravi Shankar said that they would ensure security to the players and other supporting staff. Traffic management will be properly done, while parking facility will be provided to the spectators in the surroundings of the stadium.

Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that they would deploy adequate number of RTC buses to the stadium.

Online tickets from Jan. 15

Mr Gopinath Reddy said that online tickets will be sold from January 15. The prices of the test match for one day were fixed at ₹100, ₹200, ₹300 and ₹500. Meanwhile, the prices for the entire five-day test match were fixed at ₹400, ₹800, ₹1,000 and ₹1,500. The tickets can be booked from Paytm app or insider.in website, he said.

Coming to the offline tickets, they will be sold from January 26 at two venues —Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Stadium, PM Palem and Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, Resapuvanipalem he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Srinivasa Rao, GVMC Additional Commissioner Srinivas, ACA CEO Dr. M.V. Siva Reddy and others were present.

