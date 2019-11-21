India, U.S. joint exercise focusses on disaster response

Soldiers of U.S. marine and U.S. navy conducted a joint exercise with Indian soldiers in the area of humanitarian assistance and disaster response on Wednesday at Kakinada in East Godavari district.

The exercise included planning as well as field training that simulated moving a humanitarian assistance/disaster relief force from ship to shore.

Speaking on the occasion, Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, Eastern Fleet Commander, said: “This exercise is aimed at improving the capacity of both India and the United States to face the challenges of humanitarian crisis during natural calamities like cyclone.”

“We are here because both the U.S. and India are willing to help each other in building their capacities to deal with crisis,” said Lt. Col. Dana Demer, Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Commander. He said both the countries were well equipped for humanitarian assistance and disaster response. This was part of the ‘Tiger Triumph’ that began in Vizag on November 13 and will conclude at Kakinada on Thursday.