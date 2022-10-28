India should learn from Rishi Sunak’s victory as the UK Prime Minister, says Loka Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan

Lok Satta Party founder Jayaprakash Narayan

Lok Satta Party (LSP) founder Jayaprakash Narayan, while hailing the election of Rishi Sunak as the Prime Minister of the UK, has said there are lessons which India can draw from Mr. Sunak’s victory.

Addressing a media conference here, on Friday, Mr. Jayaprakash Narayan explained that Mr. Sunak had become an MP from Richmond in Yorkshire at the age of 35. The maximum election expenditure allowed for a candidate fighting an MP election was pegged at ₹2 lakh(when converted into Indian currency). His party MPs had nominated him as Prime Minister through vote.

Election expenditure

A few years ago, when Britain went to polls for the 650 Parliament seats in that country, the two major parties – Conservatives and Labour – had together spent only £27 million. This was around ₹260 crore spent by both the major parties for the 650 seats. In contrast in the Munugode Assembly bypoll in Telangana State, the three major parties were estimated to be spending ₹400 crore, he said.

Mr. Jayaprakash Narayan wondered as to what service the elected candidate would do to the people of the constituency. He/she would be more interested in recovering at least 10 times the money he had spent in the election, the LSP founder said. Alleging that there was no internal democracy in the major political parties in India, Mr. Jayaprakash Narayan called for a change in the mindset of the people to bring about a change in politics, irrespective of the parties.

Referring to the recent elections in the Congress Party, he said that the party was forced to go for elections, as the Opposition BJP was accusing it of ‘family rule’ all the time. He, however, said that though there was no family rule in the BJP, there was no internal democracy in that party also.

The LSP founder felt that young persons, in their 30s or 40s, should be elected at the mandal or district-level, and based on their merit and hard work could get elected at the State or national-level. Unfortunately, the local leadership was being destroyed. Instead of developing leaders at the local level and giving the party tickets to honest persons, the major parties were giving tickets to children of party leaders or to those who could spend lavishly to win the election. He added that only when people demand, the parties would change.

All-party delegation

LSP State president Beesetty Babji said that the ruling YSR Congress Party government should form an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the city on November 11, to impress upon him the need to honour the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.