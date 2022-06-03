India-SA T20 online tickets to be available from June 5, offline from June 8

Chief Executive Officer, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), MV Siva Reddy has said that the sale of online tickets for the T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, scheduled to be held on June 14, at YSR ACA VDCA Stadium, will be available from 11.30 a.m. on June 5.

In a release on Friday, Mr Siva Reddy said that Paytm was the official partner for ticketing. The tickets would be sold in Paytm app, Paytm insider app and website www.insider.in, he said. He said that the minimum ticket prices was ₹600 and the maximum prices was ₹6,000.

The CEO also added that offline tickets would be provided at three centres in the city from 11 a.m. on June 8. However he did not specify the centres.