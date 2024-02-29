GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INDIA partners call to defeat BJP, save nation and Constitution

February 29, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader and former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar having a word with former Minister Vadde Shobanadeeswara Rao at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India is also seen.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar having a word with former Minister Vadde Shobanadeeswara Rao at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India is also seen. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

There is a need to save the nation from “divisive” forces, uphold the Constitution and to save democracy, opined speakers at a regional conference titled ‘Save the Constitution, Defeat fascism’, organised by Visakhapatnam district committee of ‘Bharat Bachao’, at Alluri Vignana Kendram here on Thursday.

Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar said Mahatma Gandhi wanted India to be secular. Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would fight the 2024 general elections on the principle of ‘secularism’ and against a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, he said.

Mr. Mani Shankar said Gandhiji always believed in Hindu–Muslim unity and wanted religions to unite people, not divide them. It was for this reason that Gandhiji chose Jawaharlal Nehru as his “successor” despite having differences with him.

Mr. Mani Shankar said that though Mahatma Gandhi used to talk about ‘Ram Rajya’, he never spoke about Ram Janmabhoomi and Ayodhya. After the assassination of Gandhiji, Mr. Nehru took up the task of rebuilding India and forging unity among the people, which was accepted by all parties, except the Jan Sangh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, wants to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, he said.

Diversity of opinion applies to politics too. Though parties have different ideologies, they should all believe in parliamentary democracy, he said and cited how Mr. Nehru used to treat the Opposition with respect and honour their views.

Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India said the 2024 election would be between those who oppose the Constitution and its features such as socialism, federalism and secularism and those who want to protect it. He said the BJP was not in a position to say what it did for the people during the past 10 years and only said what the Congress failed to do during its 60 year rule.

Former Minister Vadde Shobanadeeswara Rao presided the event.

Jai Bharat National Party founder-president V.V. Lakshminarayana, CPI(M) State secretary Srinivasa Rao, Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana convener Chalasani Srinivasa Rao, CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, Aam Aadmi Party representative S. Ramesh, former MLC M.V.S. Sarma, CPI(M) State secretariat member K. Lokanadham, CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggunaidu and CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju were among those present.

