India Meteorological Department signs pact with Andhra University to offer post-graduate programme

December 22, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The course, which will provide theoretical and practical knowledge to students, will be effective from the next academic year

The Hindu Bureau

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra at the announcement of the new academic course, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Andhra University’s Department of Meteorology and Oceanography on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to run a two-year post-graduate programme providing theoretical knowledge and practical experience to students. The programme will be effective from the new academic year.

AU Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy told The Hindu that the MoU was signed by IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and University Registrar V. Krishna Mohan.

As per the MoU, interested and eligible students will be allowed to work with IMD institutions across the country including the training institute at Pune to acquire practical knowledge for one year. Theoretical knowledge is acquired in the meteorological department of AU, which will issue a certificate after the completion of the two-year course.

Apart from this, AU has also requested IMD to have a Chair Professor in the Meteorological Department to work for IMD on the lines of several other organisations like Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) – Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The IMD’s Director General agreed to accept the AU’s request in-principle and said that they would take permission from the Ministry of Earth Sciences to go ahead with the request, the VC added.

