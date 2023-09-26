India is making great strides under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, says Union Minister in Visakhapatnam

September 26, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy has said that India is achieving tremendous progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The success of the Chandrayan mission has turned the spotlight on India, and the credit goes to our scientists and engineers, he said.

The Prime Minister virtually launched the ninth round of the Rozgar Mela for issue of appointment orders to over 51,000 people, who were selected through recruitment tests in various government departments, at 45 places in the country simultaneously on Tuesday. Congratulating the new recruits on their success, Mr. Modi impressed upon them the need to rededicate themselves for the progress of the nation during their long career as government employees.

Earlier, addressing the large gathering at the Sagarmala Convention, at Kailasapuram, where the Prime Minister’s address was shown on large screens, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the Postal Department (India Post) was the third largest government organisation in the country. Referring to the Bill brought out by the Centre for 33% reservation to women in Legislative bodies, he said that the credit goes to the BJP government.

The PM Visvakarma Yojana, launched recently by Mr. Narendra Modi, was a boon to artisans and craftsmen apart from SCs and STs. The Prime was according top priority to provision of employment, and the target was to provide employment to 10 lakh people by the end of this year.

Chief Post Master General V. Ramulu said that a total of 163 candidates were selected for employment in six government departments. Of them, 119 were from the Postal Department.

Chief Commissioner of GST M.R.R. Reddy was present.

Naidu’s arrest

Later, when media persons sought his comments on the arrest of former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Scam case, the Union Minister said: “It’s not today’s case. It had happened long ago. Mr. Naidu’s name was not mentioned in the FIR then. The case was opened before elections. As the case is in the court, I would not like to comment on it.”

When a reporter persisted with his query, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the court would take a decision on the issue. It would give its verdict in the case and reveal whether there was any scam or otherwise in the case. “It should not be politicised,” he added.