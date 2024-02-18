ADVERTISEMENT

India is a living civilisation fit to be Viswa Guru, says David Frawley at a symposium in Visakhapatnam

February 18, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Sadguru Sivananda Murthy was a great Rishi and yogi in the traditional sanatana culture, who inspired and continues to inspire many scholars, intellectuals and academics across India and the world’

The Hindu Bureau

Vamadeva Sastry (David Frawley), Y. Sudershan Rao, a former professor of Kakatiya University, Warangal, and others at the inaugural of the two-day international symposium on ‘Reconstructing the cultural history of Bharat’ in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

It is a great mistake to view India as a mere nation-state, as the westerners would have us believe, said Padma Bhushan awardee Vamadeva Sastry (David Frawley). India that is Bharat, is a great and living civilisation fit to be ‘Viswa Guru.’

He was speaking at the inaugural of a two-day symposium, organised by the Sivananda Supatha Foundation, on ‘Reconstructing The Cultural History of Bharat’ at the Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) here on Sunday.

He said that Sadguru Sivananda Murthy was a great Rishi and yogi in the traditional Sanatana Culture, who inspired and continues to inspire many scholars, intellectuals and academics across India and the world. He said the recent ‘Pran Prathista’ at Ayodhya is a great step in taking the message of India to the world.

Earlier, Y. Sudershan Rao, a former Professor of Kakatiya University, Warangal, in his keynote address explained the objectives of the symposium.

Balmukund Pandey, organising Secretary of Bharatiya Itihasa Sankalana Yojona, said Sanatana Dharma should be the bedrock of Indian History. Europeans distorted Indian History to rob modern Indians of self-respect. He said ‘ekatmata’ of Bharatiya civilisation should be recognised by historians. Pseudo-secularism should be jettisoned.

R. Raghavendran, symposium chairman, spoke about the mission of Sadguru Sivananda Murthy. Remella Avadhanulu, gave a critical analysis of Puranic literature and Bharat history. Yogini Shambhavi, Nilesh Nilakanth Oak and Koenraad Elst were among those who spoke.

