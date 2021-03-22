India Housing Forum conference in Vizag on March 25, 26

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 March 2021 19:57 IST

Habitat for Humanity India in association with the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation will organise India Housing Forum, here on March 25 and 26. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to participate in the inaugural programme.

The two-day conference complements the ‘Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu’ (housing for the poor) project, launched by the Chief Minister that aims at benefiting nearly 30.75 lakh families in the State. The India Housing Forum plans to build a robust collaborative framework between key government stakeholders, the private sector and NGOs to accelerate growth of the flagship housing initiative in the State.

Habitat for Humanity India, as a knowledge partner for the State government, will propose a road map to impact families through holistic interventions in the housing ecosystem. Partnerships would be formed to spur scale and impact, says Rajan Samuel, MD of Habitat for Humanity India.

Mahindra Home Finance would partner with Habitat for Humanity India for the AP Chapter of India Housing Forum as part of its aim to transform rural lives, says Anuj Mehra, MD of the company.

India Housing Forum – The Andhra Pradesh Chapter is jointly organised by Habitat for Humanity India and Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation. Habitat for Humanity India has been appointed as the knowledge partner by the Department of Housing. The housing non-profit will play a crucial role in the execution of the ‘Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu’ project, according to a statement issued here on Monday.