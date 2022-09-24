India has been the world’s largest source of immigrant nurses, says expert

Nurses have played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic by being in the front line of patient care, says The Apolo University Pro-Chancellor T. Ravi Raju

India has been the world’s largest source of immigrant nurses and demand of Indian nurses has been increasing worldwide, said T. Ravi Raju, Pro-Chancellor , The Apolo University, Chittoor.

He was delivering the keynote address here on Saturday at the Nursing Conclave 2022, organised by CII Andhra Pradesh at the Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM).

He pointed out that nurses have played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic by being in the front line of patient care. He also felt that nursing is an emotionally and personally rewarding career with excellent job prospects with a wide range of specialisation options.

G. Butchi Raju, Principal of Andhra Medical College, said that nurses collaboratively work with physicians, therapists, the patient, the patient's family, and other team members.

S.P. Ravindra, Chairman, Alwardas Group, appreciated the nursing fraternity for working relentlessly during and post Covid scenario to treat the patients with utmost care.

V. Murali Krishna, Convenor, Healthcare, Wellness & Tourism Panel, CII Andhra Pradesh & Managing Director, Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, said that healthcare market in India is expected to reach US$ 372 billion by the end of 2022, driven by rising income, better health awareness, lifestyle diseases and increasing access to insurance. He said that the Indian healthcare sector is one of India’s largest employers as it employs a total of 4.7 million people. India is in need of 4.3 million more nurses by 2024, he said.

Ragam Kishore, Chairman, CII Visakhapatnam and CEO & Managing Director, Vizag Seaports Pvt Ltd, spoke.

About 300 delegates attended and a number of eminent doctors and professionals from the medical sector shared their views.