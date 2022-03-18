India for closer ties with CLMV nations, says EXIM Bank CGM

Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam comprise the sub-ASEAN bloc

India is working to build closer relations with CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) countries within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, particularly concentrating on infrastructure development and connectivity between India and CLMV countries, Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) Chief General Manager Prahalathan Iyer said.

Mr. Iyer participated as chief guest at a webinar organised by GITAM Deemed to be University School of Business here on Thursday. He said that the CLMV region has a geographical advantage over the other ASEAN countries due to presence of land routes connecting the two largest Asian economies, India and China.

“India is the 11 th largest export destination for CLMV, constituting a share of 1.9% in CLMV’s exports. Vietnam is the most important partner for India. Due to various factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, and US-China trade issues, several investors from China and other countries were shifting abroad, mostly to other Asian economies, with the purpose of reducing operation costs, market diversification and search for new markets, and to reduce the effect of future business uncertainties. To leverage these opportunities, India and CLMV countries need to upgrade their existing infrastructure, especially connectivity infrastructure and logistics services,” he said.

India has created a Project Development Fund (PDF) with a corpus of ₹500 crore for catalysing Indian economic presence in CLMV nations. The Government of India recently proposed to construct a US$ 6 billion petroleum refinery in Thanlyn region near Yangon, Myanmar. Mr. Iyer said that India had increased trade in power with neighboring countries such as Myanmar. Additionally, as part of establishing a regional power grid in BIMSTEC, a 3,000 km-long power grid was planned from Myanmar-Thailand to India. To reduce dependence on fossil fuels and to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of universal access to electricity, India and CLMV countries are trying to enhance cooperation in alternative energy sources, he said.

He also informed that the Indian government was supporting CLMV Countries with IDEAS Scheme for infrastructure development. With a large number of internet users both in India and CLMV, there exists an opportunity for investment in IT and ITeS in areas such as e-commerce, e-learning, business process outsourcing, telemedicine, financial services, telecom consultancies, media and entertainment services, he added. GITAM School of Business Director Amit Bhadra spoke.

Webinar coordinator Radha Raghuramapatruni explained the importance of international trade.