India faces multifaceted challenges in safeguarding its maritime interests, says retired Navy Commodore

August 24, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Commodore Srikant Kesnur (Retd.) of the Indian Navy said that the country faced multifaceted challenges in safeguarding its maritime interests, such as piracy, smuggling and territorial disputes.

“These challenges pose a real threat to the regional security and stability of the entire region, which is why maritime security is paramount for the country’s economic development,” he said, adding that that the country’s coastline of over 7,516 km was the longest in the region.

Commodore (Retd). Kesnur was delivering a talk on ‘Maritime Security Overview of India - Issues and Imperatives’. organised by GITAM School of Law on Thursday.

He spoke about the imperatives for India, which include enhancing naval capabilities, fostering international collaborations, and developing robust marine policies. By addressing these concerns, India can ensure its own maritime security and contribute to regional stability and global trade routes, he added.

GITAM School of Law Director Prof. Anitha Rao stressed the need for awareness on maritime laws, particularly international laws, to handle multiple issues.

