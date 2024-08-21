INDIA bloc to protest at ED offices on August 22 over allegations against SEBI chief

The Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will stage protests at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices across the country on August 22 (Thursday), demanding that the Central government appoint a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and order an investigation by the CBI into the corruption allegations against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri Buch.

Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research, in its recent report, alleged a conflict of interest in the SEBI chief’s investigations into the Adani Group due to her previous investments.

Gurdeep Singh Sappal, a permanent member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), was in Visakhapatnam on August 21 (Wednesday) to hold talks with the Congress leaders and alliance partners to make the nationwide agitation a success.

Addressing the media, Mr. Gurdeep Singh said that the role of SEBI was to protect the interests of 10 crore investors in India. “The SEBI Chairperson is the most powerful bureaucrat in the country as the post entitles quasi-judiciary, legislative and executive powers. How could the SEBI Chairperson adjudicate in the matter when the allegations were against her?” he asked.

The Congress leader alleged that Ms. Buch had a direct interest in the same company which was used to divert funds to the Adani Group company. He wondered how the SEBI chief’s claims that she was innocent and that she had not done anything wrong be accepted. “When allegations are made against the regulator, the SEBI Board, Finance Ministry and the RBI hold meetings to discuss the issues. But, nothing of that sort has happened,” Mr. Gurdeep Singh said, adding that the fund was allegedly managed by a director of the Adani Group.

Mr. Gurdeep Singh said that the ‘benami fund’ was one of the 13 such funds, which were being investigated by the SEBI, on the directions of the Supreme Court. But, the SEBI chief herself had invested in that fund and it was a very serious issue.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi demanded a JPC and a probe into the allegations by the CBI, but the Central government has not acted on the demands so far, he said.

Demanding Ms. Buch’s resignation, the Congress leader sought that the ED should investigate her investments in the shell company. He also alleged that Ms. Buch was holding an office of profit in violation of the SEBI policy.