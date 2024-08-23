GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INDIA bloc demands CBI probe into allegations against SEBI chief

The protesters raised slogans demanding resignation of the SEBI Chairperson.

Updated - August 23, 2024 07:19 am IST

Published - August 23, 2024 06:40 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Thursday as part of the nationwide protests demanding a probe into the allegations against the SEBI chief.

Congress leaders staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Thursday as part of the nationwide protests demanding a probe into the allegations against the SEBI chief. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A protest was held by the INDIA bloc, under the aegis of the Congress party, at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Visakhapatnam on Thursday demanding an inquiry by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) as well as a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations concerning the Adani Group, which were made by Hindenburg Research.

The protesters raised slogans demanding resignation of the SEBI Chairperson.

Congress leaders from the five districts in North Andhra, led by former Union Minister Killi Krupa Rani, Congress leader JD Seelam participated in the protest.

Later, Ms. Krupa Rani called on the pharma blast victims, who were undergoing treatment at hospitals in the city and the kin of the deceased employees. Speaking to the media, she said that the company management and the government should own responsibility of the blast and provide compensation and better medical care to the victims.

