India, Bangladesh navies undertake coordinated patrol in Northern Bay of Bengal

Indigenously built Indian Naval ships, Kora and Sumedha, are participating in the exercise along with Bangladesh Navy Ships BNS Ali Haider and BNS Abu Ubaidah in the fourth edition of the Indian Navy-Bangladesh Navy Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) being held in the Northern Bay of Bengal on May 22 and 23.

Kora is a guided-missile corvette and Sumedha, an offshore patrol vessel. Maritime Patrol Aircraft of both the navies would also be participating in the Coordinated Patrol. Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy units will undertake joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The last IN-BN CORPAT was conducted in October 2020.

The regular conduct of CORPATs has strengthened mutual understanding and enhanced interoperability between both the navies in countering transnational maritime threats at sea.