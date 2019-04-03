India-Australia joint naval exercises begin

The third edition of AUSINDEX, the joint naval exercises between India and Australia, began with the arrival of HMAS Canberra, a landing helicopter dock; HMAS New Castle and HMAS Paramatta, both frigates; HMAS Collins, a conventional submarine and HMAS Success, a Durance-class multi-product replenishment oiler, at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The exercise is aimed at strengthening the mutual cooperation and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy, providing opportunities for interaction and exchange of professional views between the personnel of the two armed forces. A sign of strengthening of bilateral and defence cooperation between the two countries as envisaged in the Framework for Security Cooperation (FSC) announced by the then Prime Ministers of Indian and Australia in 2014. The maiden edition was held in September 2015 at Visakhapatnam. Australia hosted the second edition off Freemantle coast in June 2017, with the participation of ships of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy and the ships, submarines belonging to Royal Australian Navy.

Anti-submarine warfare

The third edition would involve exercises in all three dimensions with focus on anti-submarine warfare (ASW). The number of units being fielded by both navies in the exercise is the highest till date. The increased scale of participation signifies the importance attached to the exercise by both countries while the enhanced complexity is indicative of the interoperability between the two navies. The exercise underscores India’s vision of the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and shared objectives of the two countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain and solidarity with friendly and harmonious countries.