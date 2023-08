August 14, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Independence Day celebrations were held at Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) here on Monday. The SEZ Development Commissioner Srinivas Muppaala distributed the flags to all the senior officers, staff, plant heads and security staff as part of Har Ghar Tiranga and requested all to hoist the flags at their homes. The Joint Development Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati and Prasada Varma were present.

