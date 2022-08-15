Independence Day celebated at newly-formed ASR and Ankapalli districts in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

The 76th Independence Day celebrations of the newly-formed Alluri Sitarama Raju district were organised at the district headquarters at Paderu. District Collector Sumit Kumar hoisted the Tricolour and called upon the officials and employees to strive to achieve the objectives of our freedom fighters, who had sacrificed their lives for the nation.

He called upon the officials to ensure proper implementation of the development works taken up in the district and serve the people with dedication. Later, he paid floral tributes to the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at the Collectorate.

Joint Collector Siva Srinivas and DRO B. Dayanidhi were present.

Meanwhile, it’s learnt that differences between YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders came to the fore at the Independence Day celebrations due to alleged protocol violations. This led to jostling between the two groups.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora, who is also District in charge Minister of Anakapalli, hoisted the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations held at Anakapalli. He saluted the flag and received the Guard of Honour.

District Collector Ravi Patanshetty and SP S. Gautami were present.

Students presented cultural programmes and tableaux, depicting the achievements of various departments, were taken around the ground