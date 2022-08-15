Independence Day celebated at newly-formed ASR and Ankapalli districts in Andhra Pradesh

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 15, 2022 23:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 76th Independence Day celebrations of the newly-formed Alluri Sitarama Raju district were organised at the district headquarters at Paderu. District Collector Sumit Kumar hoisted the Tricolour and called upon the officials and employees to strive to achieve the objectives of our freedom fighters, who had sacrificed their lives for the nation.

He called upon the officials to ensure proper implementation of the development works taken up in the district and serve the people with dedication. Later, he paid floral tributes to the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at the Collectorate.

Joint Collector Siva Srinivas and DRO B. Dayanidhi were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, it’s learnt that differences between YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders came to the fore at the Independence Day celebrations due to alleged protocol violations. This led to jostling between the two groups.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora, who is also District in charge Minister of Anakapalli, hoisted the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations held at Anakapalli. He saluted the flag and received the Guard of Honour.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

District Collector Ravi Patanshetty and SP S. Gautami were present.

Students presented cultural programmes and tableaux, depicting the achievements of various departments, were taken around the ground

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app