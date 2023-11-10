Increasing speed of trains while ignoring upgradation of safety causing rise in accidents, alleges AILRSA leader

November 10, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The neo-liberal policies of staff reduction, privatisation, increased workload of workers, elimination of permanent employees and scant respect for safety are the major causes for increasing number of train accidents in the country, opined K.C. James, secretary general of All India Loco Running Staff Association.

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Safety in Railways’, organised by AILRSA on Thursday evening.

“In the last two decades, several technological advancements had taken place in the Railways. Single lines were doubled, and double lines were turned into multiple lines. When this was the case, safety standards needed to be improved. The speed of trains was increased but safety was not upgraded, contrary to the recommendations of various committees on rail safety,” Mr. James said.

He opined that the triple train disaster at Bahanaga Bazaar would not have been that serious had the speed of the Coromandel Express been limited to 50 kmph. The shortage of staff, change in the signalling system, lack of training for Loco Pilots (LPs) and Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) in auto signalling and lack of rest for LPs and ALPs were all contributing to growing accidents, he said.

He said that the officials were aware that drivers working for more than 12 hours at a stretch, and sometimes even for 26 hours without adequate rest. They were calling family members of LPs and ALPs and asking them not to bother them with household chores like going to the market or dropping the children at school even on their rest days.

Mr. James alleged that S.P. Mourya, an LP (Passenger train) was removed as he had expressed his inability to work on EMU (single driver) before completion of his training. He was not even given the three-day mandatory simulator training. He said that the Railways have not made any attempt to provide cab signalling or Kavach but were trying to cover it up with mere surveillance or drowsiness detecting systems, which could never avoid an accident caused by unintentional safety violations.

CITU State general secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao, convener of Central Government Employees Coordination Committee, Visakhapatnam, R. Venkata Rao, convener of Public Sector Employees Coordination Committee , AP State, KM Srinivas, CITU Visakhapatnam district general secretary RKSV Kumar, AILRSA Divisional secretary, Waltair, A. Bholanath, were present.

At the beginning of the meeting a two-minute silence was observed for the railway staff and passengers who died in the recent train accident at Kantakapalle.